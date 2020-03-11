bilbaoActualizado:
Dos mujeres que son madre e hija han sido localizadas muertas en una vivienda en el municipio vizcaíno de Abanto con índicos de criminalidad. La Ertzaintza busca al marido de la mujer como presunto autor del doble crimen, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.
Alrededor de las dos y cuarto de la tarde se ha recibido el aviso de que se había localizado a dos mujeres fallecidas dentro de una vivienda con heridas de arma blanca.
La Policía autonómica vasca trabaja con la hipótesis de que ha sido el marido y padre de las víctimas el que ha cometido el crimen y trata de localizarle.
