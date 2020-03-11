Estás leyendo: La Ertzaintza busca al marido de una mujer asesinada junto a su hija en Abanto como presunto autor del crimen

La Ertzaintza busca al marido de una mujer asesinada junto a su hija en Abanto como presunto autor del crimen

Dos mujeres han sido localizadas muertas este miércoles por la mañana en Abanto con heridas de arma blanca.

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza en las inmediaciones de la vivienda en la que han sido halladas muertas con signos de criminalidad dos mujeres | EP
Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza en las inmediaciones de la vivienda en la que han sido halladas muertas con signos de criminalidad dos mujeres | EP

Dos mujeres que son madre e hija han sido localizadas muertas en una vivienda en el municipio vizcaíno de Abanto con índicos de criminalidad. La Ertzaintza busca al marido de la mujer como presunto autor del doble crimen, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.

Alrededor de las dos y cuarto de la tarde se ha recibido el aviso de que se había localizado a dos mujeres fallecidas dentro de una vivienda con heridas de arma blanca.

La Policía autonómica vasca trabaja con la hipótesis de que ha sido el marido y padre de las víctimas el que ha cometido el crimen y trata de localizarle.

