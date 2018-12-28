El Ayuntamiento de Madrid va a desactivar para este sábado el protocolo para episodios de alta contaminación por NO2 ante la reducción de los niveles de contaminación y la mejora de las condiciones de la ventilación atmosférica.
No obstante, este viernes continúa el escenario 2, con restricciones en Servicio de Estacionamiento Regulado (SER) pero permitiendo el acceso a todos los coches independientemente de su etiqueta medioambiental porque la normativa contempla que en circunstancias especiales se pueda no aplicar determinadas medidas restrictivas, como es en este caso, coincidiendo con fiestas del periodo navideño.
El escenario 2 mantiene la limitación de la velocidad a 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y accesos desde M-40 para todos los vehículos y la recomendación, promoción y refuerzo del transporte público. No obstante, se permitirá la circulación de todos los vehículos para facilitar los desplazamientos navideños.
(Habrá ampliación)
