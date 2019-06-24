La directora de una escuela infantil del municipio tinerfeño de La Laguna ha sido detenida después de que nueve progenitores denunciasen que sus hijos sufrían malos tratos en el centro, ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.
Al parecer, la ahora detenida castigaba a los niños encerrándoles en un cuarto si se portaban mal, así como tapándoles la nariz para que abrieran la boca introduciéndoles la comida, dejándoles sin desayunar, golpeándoles con la mano en brazos o cara, zarandeándoles e intimidándoles con gritos.
Según las denuncias, a los niños se les notaba un cambio de comportamiento
Según se relata en las denuncias, a los niños se les notaba un cambio de comportamiento, de manera que no querían volver a la escuela infantil, y algunos de los hematomas que mostraban en el centro se justificaban con cualquier percance menor.
La Policía Nacional espera que haya más denuncias y la detenida es una mujer de 28 años que ha sido acusada de cometer delitos de malos tratos a niños de hasta tres años. Además, se ha puesto en conocimiento de Inspección de Trabajo la posible existencia de irregularidades administrativas
