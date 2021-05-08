Estás leyendo: El Ayuntamiento de León retira una gran escultura fálica de una rotonda

Escultura pene León El Ayuntamiento de León retira una gran escultura fálica de una rotonda

La obra, que representaba un pene de grandes dimensiones y estaba elaborada con cemento blanco, ha permanecido instalada durante toda la mañana en la rotonda que da acceso al Complejo Hospitalario de León.

08/05/2021. Una mujer fotografía la gran escultura de arte urbano de simbología fálica, este sábado en León. - EFE
Una mujer fotografía la gran escultura de arte urbano de simbología fálica, este sábado en León. J. Casares / EFE

LEÓN

El servicio de obras del Ayuntamiento de León ha procedido este sábado a la retirada de una gran escultura de arte urbano de simbología fálica que ha sido colocada este sábado de madrugada en la rotonda de la carretera LE-20 frente al hospital de la ciudad.

La escultura, que representaba un pene de grandes dimensiones, estaba elaborada con cemento blanco y había sido instalada sobre un depósito utilizado para el transporte de fluidos de talleres.

La obra ha permanecido instalada durante toda la mañana en la rotonda de acceso al Complejo Hospitalario de León y ha sido desmantelada por los servicios municipales en torno a las 13:30 horas de este sábado, según han explicado a Efe fuentes municipales.

