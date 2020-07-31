Estás leyendo: España alcanza un nuevo pico de contagios por covid-19 con 14.198 nuevos casos en los últimos siete días

Aragón (con 511 nuevos contagios) y Madrid (372) son las comunidades autónomas que más casos registran en las últimas 24 horas. La suma de ambas supone más de la mitad de los 1.525 contagios registrados en toda España.

Croronavirus
Médicos haciendo pruebas / EFE

madrid

Público

Los contagios por covid-19 han vuelto a repuntar en nuestro país. Según datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, en las últimas 24 horas se han registrado un total de 1.525 nuevos contagios, 300 más que el día anterior. Con estas últimas cifras, los nuevos casos registrados en los últimos siete días alcanzan los 14.198, lo que supone una incidencia acumulada (casos diagnosticados por cada 100.000 habitantes) de 30,19.

Se trata de la tercera jornada consecutiva en que los nuevos contagios superan el millar, tras los 1.153 registrados el miércoles y los 1.229 del jueves.

Aragón, con 511 nuevos casos y Madrid, que suma otros 372, son las comunidades autónomas que más contagios registran en la última jornada. De hecho, ambas suman más de la mitad de los nuevos contagios registrados en España. Les siguen País Vasco (158), Andalucía (107), Catalunya (64), Navarra (48), Comunidad Valenciana (42), Castilla y León (42), Castilla LaMancha (33), Galicia (33), Extremadura (22), Asturias (21), Canarias (6), La Rioja, (5) y Melilla que registró tres nuevos casos. 

En cuanto a los fallecidos, desde el inicio de la pandemia suman 28.445 muertes (dos más que las confirmadas por Sanidad hasta ayer, jueves) y 12 de ellas han tenido lugar en los últimos 7 días, 4 en Cataluña, 3 en la Comunidad Valenciana, 2 en Madrid y en Castilla y León, y 1 en Extremadura.

Hasta la fecha, 126.880 enfermos de covid han precisado ingreso hospitalario y 472 ha sido atendidos en centros sanitarios en la última semana. 173 en Aragón, 73 en Madrid y 36 en Cataluña y la Comunidad Valenciana, respectivamente, entre otros lugares.Esta cifra varía mucho por comunidades, ya que oscila entre el 218,60 de Aragón, el 65,25 de Cataluña o el 64,66 de Navarra, y el 5,33 de Galicia o el 2,41 de Canarias.

