Accidentes de tráfico España cierra el año 2019 con el mínimo histórico de muertes en carretera

1.098 personas perdieron la vida a lo largo del año en accidentes de tráfico, 33 muertes menos que los 1.131 fallecidos en 2015. 

Imagen de archivo de un accidente de tráfico. EFE

El 2019 ha cerrado como el año con menos muertes en las carreteras españolas desde que hay registros con 1.098 fallecimientos, según los datos facilitados este jueves por la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT).

Se trata de la cifra más baja desde que la DGT comenzara a recopilar estadísticas de accidentes en 1960. Esta reducción de la mortalidad ya se preveía con los últimos datos facilitados antes de la Navidad, cuando Interior deja de ofrecer estadísticas.

El mínimo histórico de muertos en las carreteras estaba fijado en los 1.131 fallecidos de 2015, mientras que este 2019 se registraron 33 muertes menos.

Estas cifras corresponden al Balance de siniestralidad en carretera 2019 que está presentando hoy el ministro de Interior en funciones, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y el director general de Tráfico, Pere Navarro.

