El enlace redirige a una página web en la que supuestamente se venden mascarillas. 

WhatsApp es una de las principales vías para la expansión de bulos en Internet. 

madrid

europa press

El Grupo de Delitos Telemáticos de la Guardia Civil (GDT) ha advertido de una nueva estafa a través de la aplicación de mensajería WhatsApp que ofrece "recomendaciones" contra el coronavirus.

La Guardia Civil ha alertado de que está circulando un mensaje en el que los ciberdelincuentes suplantan al Ministerio de Sanidad para "dar supuestas recomendaciones contra el coronavirus".

Además, el mensaje incluye un enlace que redirige a una página web en la que supuestamente se venden mascarillas, según ha detallado el GDT de la Guardia Civil a través de Twitter.

La Guardia Civil ha instado a los usuarios que reciban este mensaje a ignorarlo por completo. Hasta el momento se desconoce al autor o autores de este mensaje. Este tipo de ataques son conocidos como phishing, en los que los ciberdelincuentes intentan adquirir información confidencial de sus víctimas suplantando la identidad de una fuente legítima.

