MadridActualizado:
España ha salido ya del escenario de "riesgo alto" fijado en el documento de 'Actuaciones de respuesta coordinada para el control de la transmisión de covid-19, aprobado por el Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas, situándose actualmente la incidencia en los 149,23 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.
Asimismo, y según el informe publicado este viernes, las comunidades autónomas han notificado a Sanidad 6.655 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 2.921 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 2.676 registrados el jueves, lo que eleva la cifra global de personas infectadas de Covid-19 desde el comienzo de la pandemia en las 3.149.012.
Respecto a los fallecidos por covid-19, este viernes se han notificado 637 más, de los cuales 633 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 71.138 personas.
En cuanto a las muertes, Sanidad ha registrado en la última semana 125 fallecidos en Andalucía; en Aragón 40; en Asturias 38; en Baleares 5; en Canarias 14; en Cantabria 7; en Castilla-La Mancha 34; y en Castilla y León 60; en Cataluña 32; en Ceuta se han contabilizado cinco en los últimos siete días; en la País Valencià 52; en Extremadura 14; en Galicia 43; en Madrid 102; en Melilla una; en Murcia 24; en Navarra seis; en el País Vasco 27; y en La Rioja cuatro.
En la actualidad, hay 9.896 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.571 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 908 ingresos y 1.134 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,88 por ciento y en las UCI en el 25,14 por ciento.
De las 2.921 personas diagnosticas de covid-19 en el último día, 1.049 se han localizado en Madrid, si bien 172 en Andalucía, 170 en Aragón, 159 en Asturias, 29 en Balears, 190 en Canarias, 43 en Cantabria, 24 en Castilla-La Mancha, 187 en Castilla y León, 122 en Catalunya, 19 en Ceuta, 175 en Comunidad Valenciana, 24 en Extremadura, 82 en Galicia, 25 en Melilla, 78 en Murcia, 71 en Navarra, 283 en País Vasco y 19 en La Rioja.
