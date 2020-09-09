madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este miércoles 8.866 casos de la covid-19, de los cuales 4.410 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 3.168 del martes. En total ya se han diagnosticado de covid-19 a 543.379 personas en España.
Respecto a las muertes, el nuevo informe publicado por el departamento dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 34 fallecidos más, 246 en la última semana. Así, la cifra actual de fallecidos por Covid-19 en España se eleva a los 29.628.
Actualmente hay 8.398 pacientes ingresados por la covid-19 en toda España y 1.131 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.107 ingresos y 884 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas hospitalarias por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,3%.
Asimismo, el informe publicado por Sanidad muestra que en los últimos siete días se han registrado 2.060 ingresos hospitalarios (138.410 desde que el virus llegó a España) y 171 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), siendo 12.660 las personas que han sido ingresadas en estas unidades desde que comenzara la pandemia.
Según estos últimos datos de Sanidad, casi el 40 % de los nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas se han registrado en Madrid, con 1.728 casos, que elevan el total en la región a 152.185 (2.923 infecciones más), mientras que el País Vasco se sitúa en el segundo puesto, con 633 nuevos positivos desde ayer, y Andalucía en el tercero, con 366.
