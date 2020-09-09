Estás leyendo: España suma 8.866 nuevos contagios por coronavirus y 34 fallecidos más en un día

Público
Público

Crisis sanitaria España suma 8.866 nuevos contagios por coronavirus y 34 fallecidos más en un día

Desde el inicio de la pandemia, 543.379 ciudadanos han contraído la enfermedad. En la última semana han muerto 246 personas. El número total de fallecidos alcanza los 29.628 de acuerdo con las estadísticas de Sanidad. Casi el 40 % de los nuevos contagios de las últimas 24 horas se han registrado en Madrid, con 1.728 casos.

Sanitarias coronavirus
Sanitarias se preparan para hacer test PCR en un Centro de Salud de Ejea de los Caballeros (Zaragoza). (JAVIER CEBOLLADA | EFE)

madrid

Actualizado:

Público | agencias

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este miércoles 8.866 casos de la covid-19, de los cuales 4.410 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 3.168 del martes. En total ya se han diagnosticado de covid-19 a 543.379 personas en España.

Respecto a las muertes, el nuevo informe publicado por el departamento dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 34 fallecidos más, 246 en la última semana. Así, la cifra actual de fallecidos por Covid-19 en España se eleva a los 29.628.

Actualmente hay 8.398 pacientes ingresados por la covid-19 en toda España y 1.131 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.107 ingresos y 884 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas hospitalarias por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,3%.

Asimismo, el informe publicado por Sanidad muestra que en los últimos siete días se han registrado 2.060 ingresos hospitalarios (138.410 desde que el virus llegó a España) y 171 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), siendo 12.660 las personas que han sido ingresadas en estas unidades desde que comenzara la pandemia.

Según estos últimos datos de Sanidad, casi el 40 % de los nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas se han registrado en Madrid, con 1.728 casos, que elevan el total en la región a 152.185 (2.923 infecciones más), mientras que el País Vasco se sitúa en el segundo puesto, con 633 nuevos positivos desde ayer, y Andalucía en el tercero, con 366.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público