madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 7.586 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 3.731 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 3.573 registrados el jueves lo que eleva la cifra global de personas infectadas de covid-19 desde el comienzo de la pandemia en las 3.255.324.
A las puertas de la Semana Santa, la incidencia acumulada continúa en ascenso y se sitúa ya en los 138 casos por 100.000 habitantes a 14 días, en comparación con los 134,08 notificado el jueves por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.
Al cumplirse una semana desde el inicio del Puente de San José, la pandemia suma en los últimos ocho días 42.992 contagios más y 2.100 fallecimientos, así como un incremento de la incidencia acumulada de diez puntos.
Respecto a los fallecidos por covid-19, este viernes se han notificado 590 más, una cifra de mediados de febrero, de los cuales 265 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 75.010 personas.
En cuanto a la ocupación de las UCI, se mantiene la alta presión con un 18,4% y 1.830 enfermos de covid ingresados en estas dependencias, así como la hospitalaria, del 6%, con 7.679 pacientes.
