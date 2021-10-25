España supera los cinco millones de casos diagnosticados tras registrar 4.485 nuevos contagios durante el fin de semana

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad registra 4.485 nuevos contagios y 54 nuevos fallecimientos durante el fin de semana. La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva a 5.002.217 desde el inicio de la pandemia de la covid-19, según las estadísticas de Sanidad.
Se registra así un aumento en dos puntos de la incidencia acumulada ya que en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 46,38, frente a 44,49 el viernes. En casi todas las comunidades se ve un aumento de casos
Los fallecidos alcanzan las 87.186 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva desde que el virus llegó a España. En la última semana han fallecido 59 personas con diagnóstico positivo confirmado.
El número de camas ocupadas por pacientes con covid-19 asciende hasta los 1.799 (lo que supone un 1,4% de ocupación). La misma situación se ve en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI), donde el número de ingresados asciende ligeramente hasta los 437 (el 4,8% de ocupación).
Entre el 15 y el 21 de octubre, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 569.617 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 337.599 han sido PCR y 232.018 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.211,28.
A partir de este lunes las comunidades pueden administrar una tercera dosis de la vacuna contra la covid a los mayores de 70 años. Algunas autonomías aprovechan la campaña de la gripe para dar los dos pinchazos a la vez, mientras que otras optan por hacerlo de forma separada.
