Fallecidos por coronavirus España ya supera a Italia en contagios aunque registra un ligero retroceso en el número diario de fallecidos

Las muertes por coronavirus rozan las 11.000 tras sumar 932 fallecidos en 24 horas. Los contagios superan los 117.000, aunque la tendencia sigue a la baja.

Miembros de la Cruz Roja instalando esta semana material en el pabellón de Les Comas de Igualada (Barcelona) donde se está preparando un hospital de campaña. EFE/Susanna Sáez
Miembros de la Cruz Roja instalando material en un hospital de campaña de Igualada. EFE/Susanna Sáez

España es el segundo país con más casos de coronavirus. Solo le supera Estados Unidos. Los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad señalan que los contagios ascienden a los 117.710, por lo que se ha superado a Italia ya que el último dato del país vecino es 115.242. Pese a esto, los contagios en las últimas 24 horas han sido 7.472 y la tendencia continúa a la baja. De todos estos contagios, los pacientes que han precisado UCI son 6.416.

Los fallecidos por coronavirus ascienden a los 10.935. Son 932 muertes en un solo día, un número muy trágico y elevado, pero que supone el primer descenso diario. Este jueves se registraron hasta 950 muertes.

Evolución diaria del coronavirus./ Ministerio de Sanidad

La buena noticia llega por la parte de los curados porque España también es el segundo país con más personas que han superado el virus. Este viernes llegan a ser 30.513, registrando 3.770 en 24 horas.

Con estos datos, un día más las cifras de enfermos y fallecidos continúan siendo alarmantes, pero la tendencia sigue a la baja. La curva continúa aplanándose.

Casos acumulados de coronavirus por notificación./ Ministerio de Sanidad

(Habrá ampliación)

