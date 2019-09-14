Público
Incendio en Galicia Estabilizado el incendio de A Gudiña (Ourense) tras quemar 440 hectáreas

14/09/2019.- Zonas afectadas por el incendio que se mantiene activo desde la tarde del viernes en el municipio orensano de A Gudiña, que ha arrasado hasta el momento 440 hectáreas, si bien la situación ha quedado algo más controlada por las lluvias caídas

Zonas afectadas por el incendio en el municipio orensano de A Gudiñas. EFE/Brais Lorenzo

El incendio originado en el municipio de A Gudiña (Ourense) ha devastado 440 hectáreas, según la medición provisional, y ha quedado controlado a las 18:40 horas de esta tarde.

Han participado en la lucha contra el fuego un técnico, diez agentes, 29 brigadas, 17 motobombas, 4 palas, otros tantos helicópteros y dos aviones.

El último parte de Medio Rural, de las siete y media de esta tarde de sábado, informa del estado de este fuego y de otros registrados en esa provincia, donde también ha sido estabilizado el de Riós, que quemó 60 hectáreas, y el de Chandrexa de Queixa, que arrasó 20.

Únicamente en el de A Gudiña colaboran efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).

Ya en la provincia de Lugo, han sido estabilizados los dos fuegos desencadenados en Quiroga, que han quemado 110 hectáreas y 45, respectivamente, y ha quedado controlado el de Palas de Rei, en el que han ardido 28 hectáreas.

