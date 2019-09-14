El incendio originado en el municipio de A Gudiña (Ourense) ha devastado 440 hectáreas, según la medición provisional, y ha quedado controlado a las 18:40 horas de esta tarde.
Han participado en la lucha contra el fuego un técnico, diez agentes, 29 brigadas, 17 motobombas, 4 palas, otros tantos helicópteros y dos aviones.
El último parte de Medio Rural, de las siete y media de esta tarde de sábado, informa del estado de este fuego y de otros registrados en esa provincia, donde también ha sido estabilizado el de Riós, que quemó 60 hectáreas, y el de Chandrexa de Queixa, que arrasó 20.
Únicamente en el de A Gudiña colaboran efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).
Ya en la provincia de Lugo, han sido estabilizados los dos fuegos desencadenados en Quiroga, que han quemado 110 hectáreas y 45, respectivamente, y ha quedado controlado el de Palas de Rei, en el que han ardido 28 hectáreas.
