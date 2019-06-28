Un joven pianista de 26 años afectado por la distrofia muscular Duchenne cayó este martes a las vías del tren en la estación de Atocha cuando se puso en marcha el AVE del que bajaba en silla de ruedas a través de una rampa, un suceso que ha denunciado la asociación Duchennne Parent Project e investiga Renfe.
Este suceso impidió que Martín, que continúa este viernes ingresado en la Fundación Jiménez Díaz -donde fue operado de urgencia al fracturarse en la caída el fémur y el húmero- pudiese tocar el piano en el Auditorio Nacional, el motivo de su viaje desde Alicante.
Al intentar ayudarle, su hermano Jesús también cayó a las vías y acabó contusionado
Esta asociación ha explicado en un comunicado que el afectado tuvo que estar en las vías durante una hora hasta que fue rescatado por los servicios de emergencias y también cayó a las vías su hermano cuando intentaba asistirle, mientras que fuentes de Renfe han confirmado que el pasado martes se produjo un accidente con un usuario en silla de ruedas y que se investigan las circunstancias de lo ocurrido.
Según relata Duchennne Parent Project Cuando Martín P.V estaba bajando por una rampa móvil instalada por el servicio Atendo el tren se puso en marcha y el joven de 26 años acabó cayendo a la vía con su silla y la rampa encima.
Al intentar ayudarle, su hermano Jesús -que acompañaba a Martín P.V. en este viaje junto a su madre-, también cayó a las vías y acabó contusionado.
La asociación tiene constancia de que el hecho está siendo investigado y que Renfe ha contactado con la familia para aclarar lo sucedido, pero pide que un hecho "tan grave" no se repite y que Renfe tome medidas y depure responsabilidades ante lo que califican de "grave negligencia" que impidió a este joven, pianista, tocar en el Auditorio Nacional.
