Una estación pirenaica registra un récord histórico de frío en España: -34,1 grados

La estación meteorológica del Clot de la Llança, en el Pirineo catalán, ha alcanzado esta madrugada el récord de temperatura mínima en la península ibérica.

Estación meteorológica del Clot de la Llança, en el Pirineo catalán.
Estación meteorológica del Clot de la Llança, en el Pirineo catalán.

La estación meteorológica del Clot de la Llança, en el Pirineo catalán, ha registrado esta pasada madrugada un récord histórico de temperatura mínima en la península ibérica, al bajar el termómetro hasta los -34,1 grados, según ha anunciado el Parque Natural del Alt Pirineo, dependiente de la Generalitat.

En concreto, esta central meteorológica, propiedad de la estación de esquí de Baqueira-Beret, ha registrado una temperatura de -34,1 grados a las 4.19 horas de la madrugada, lo que, según el Parque Natural del Alt Pirineo, supone un récord de temperatura mínima en la península ibérica.

El anterior récord de frío en España se alcanzó también en el Pirineo catalán, y databa del 2 de febrero de 1956, cuando se alcanzaron los 32 grados bajo cero en el Estany Gento, en Lleida.

Ante la actual ola de frío, la Generalitat de Cataluña ha advertido en su cuenta de twitter de que la noche de Reyes ha sido "gélida" y ha apuntado que los termómetros pueden bajar en los próximos días a "temperaturas extremadamente bajas" e incluso de récord, como la del Clot de la Llança.

