Estados Unidos realiza con éxito el primer trasplante de riñón de cerdo a un humano

madrid
Un grupo de cirujanos estadounidense ha realizado el primer trasplante de riñón de un cerdo a un cuerpo humano sin un rechazo inmediato del receptor. A la cabeza del estudio se encuentra el doctor y cirujano Montgomery, que ha explicado cómo han logrado que el paciente haya aceptado el órgano del cerdo.
Esta nueva hazaña médica ha sido posible por la modificación genética del puerco, al cual se le había eliminado una molécula de azúcar o glucano llamada alfa-gal. De esta forma, el rechazo no sucedió y el órgano estuvo funcionando durante tres días. Este avance supone que se puedan acortar las listas de espera para el trasplante de órganos -en Estados Unidos se tarda entre tres y cinco años en realizar esta operación- y también podría ayudar ante una escasez de donantes.
Los resultados a las pruebas del riñón trasplantado parecían "bastante normales"
La intervención se realizó a una mujer con muerte cerebral y con signos de insuficiencia renal. Los padres de la paciente accedieron a la prueba antes de quitarle el soporte vital, apuntan los investigadores. Así, el riñón se adhirió a sus vasos sanguíneo y se mantuvo fuera del cuerpo para que pudieran estudiarlo. Los resultados a las pruebas del riñón trasplantado parecían "bastante normales", según apuntaba Montgomery. El riñón produjo "la cantidad de orina que cabría esperar" en un órgano humano trasplantado y, además, el nivel anormal de creatinina del receptor volvió al habitual.
El éxito del experimento abre oportunidades a seguir investigando. En este caso no se sabe cuánto tiempo habría funcionado el riñón pese a las primeros buenos resultados, pero como asegura Montgomery: "Para muchas de esas personas, la tasa de mortalidad es tan alta como para algunos cánceres, y no pensamos dos veces antes de usar nuevos medicamentos y hacer nuevos ensayos (en pacientes con cáncer) cuando podría darles un par de meses más de vida".
