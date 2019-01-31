Público
Estafa ataúdes Varios detenidos por incinerar a fallecidos en ataúdes más baratos que los comprados por las familias

La investigación por el supuesto cambio de ataúd en el momento de la incineración del fallecido se lleva realizando desde 2017 aunque la operación y los registros se han iniciado esta mañana.

Imagen del Tanatorio El Salvador en Valladolid. TANATORIO EL SALVADOR

Varias personas han sido detenidas en Valladolid en una operación que la Policía Nacional mantiene abierta por una supuesta estafa en la que empleados funerarios incineraban a los fallecidos en ataúdes más baratos que los adquiridos por las familias.

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Castilla y León han confirmado la operación, que se está desarrollando en varios tanatorios de una funeraria de Valladolid.

La investigación por el supuesto cambio de ataúd en el momento de la incineración del fallecido se lleva realizando desde 2017 aunque la operación y los registros se han iniciado esta mañana, según las mismas fuentes.

Se trata de una investigación por estafa que podría alcanzar un valor de varios millones de euros. Los registros se estarían practicando en varias oficinas de la Funeraria El Salvador.

