Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un hombre de 37 años por, presuntamente, entrar en una residencia para mayores en el municipio malagueño de Estepona y abusar sexualmente de una anciana.
El hombre ha sido detenido como presunto autor de abusos, allanamiento, lesiones, desórdenes públicos, tenencia ilícita de armas y reclamación judicial, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas al caso.
Los hechos, según ha adelantado este martes el diario El Mundo ocurrieron en la madrugada del domingo, día 17, cuando, al parecer, el hombre utilizó la escalera de incendios de una residencia de ancianos para acceder.
Allí, en una de las habitaciones se encontraba la mujer de 71 años, que estaba acostada en la cama al estar impedida y, presuntamente, el hombre le tapó la boca para evitar que gritase y abusó sexualmente de ella, llegando, incluso, a partirle un diente a la víctima, según confirma el diario. Tras lo ocurrido, los agentes investigaron los hechos y el pasado viernes fue arrestado el hombre.
