El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha facilitado una dirección de correo electrónico para recabar los datos necesarios y ocuparse del traslado de los vehículos.

09/01/2021. Vehículos sepultados por la nieve en Madrid. - EFE
Vehículos sepultados por la nieve este sábado en Madrid. Francisco Camino / EFE

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha pedido a los ciudadanos que tuvieron que abandonar sus vehículos en la M30 por la borrasca Filomena que no acudan a recogerlos ya que los servicios de la propia carretera y la Empresa Municipal de Transporte (EMT) los trasladarán al depósito más cercano.

Así lo ha trasladado el Consistorio en sus redes sociales en las indica que los propietarios de estos coches deberán escribir a info@m30.es aportando su nombre y apellidos, así como un teléfono de contacto, la matricula, color y modelo del vehículo y la ubicación aproximada de donde se dejó.

Los motivos que llevan al Gobierno de la capital a hacer este llamamiento pasan por los motivos de seguridad, ya que "no están todas las vías despejadas y podrían quedar atascados en otros tramos donde ese está trabajando con urgencia".

Así pues, una vez el vehículo sea trasladado al depósito, el Ayuntamiento contactará con la persona que lo haya reclamado, y en ese momento podrá desplazarse a recogerlo cuando se haya garantizado la movilidad en las carreteras y calles de la ciudad.

Finalmente, el Consistorio ha destacado que este servicio es gratuito y que calculan que hay en torno a 700 coches en la Calle 30. Además, se mantienen los problemas de seguridad en la vía porque hay tramos "intransitables", por lo que ha pedido a la ciudadanía que continúe en sus casas.

