madrid
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), Fernando Simón, ha abierto la puerta a vacunar contra la COVID-19 con Pfizer a las personas entre 60 y 70 años si muchas personas menores de 60 años, que están pendientes de recibir la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca, finalmente se decantan por no mezclar vacunas.
"Si hay un número muy importante de menores de 60 años que quieran la segunda dosis de AstraZeneca habría que valorar que los mayores de ese rango se vacunen con Pfizer", ha señalado el epidemiólogo en rueda de prensa este lunes.
Simón ha apuntado que, "en principio", va a haber vacunas suficientes si todas las personas menores de 60 años pendientes de una segunda dosis de AstraZeneca optan por esta vacuna y no por la de Pfizer. "En principio ahora mismo va a haber vacunas entre las dosis que hay ya y las previstas que tienen que llegar. Las vacunas que se esperan podrían cubrir las necesidades que podría haber con ellas", ha detallado.
En este contexto, ha avanzado que llegarán unas 12 millones de dosis de AstraZeneca hasta el tercer trimestre. "Si hay un número muy importante de menores de 60 años, no va a haber mayor problema. Vacunarse se van a vacunar todos. En principio, no debería haber problema para cubrir a todos", ha insistido.
"La decisión de la Comisión fue proponer una vacuna de Pfizer, ahora bien, si una persona decide que no quiere esta dosis de Pfizer, ante la disyuntiva de dejar a una persona sin su segunda dosis es preferible que se ponga la de AstraZeneca bajo su responsabilidad. Es un aspecto que tienen que organizar las comunidades autónomas", ha concluido.
