Estrecho de Gibraltar Liberados los cuatro tripulantes del 'Grace 1' detenidos en Gibraltar

La investigación del caso sigue su curso y el petrolero continuará retenido. El superpetrolero fue interceptado cerca de Punta Europa la semana pasada por las sospechas de que transportaba crudo a una refinería de Banyas en Siria.

El superpetrolero iraní 'Grace 1'. Reuters

La Policía Real de Gibraltar dejó este viernes en libertad sin cargos a los cuatro miembros de la tripulación del superpetrolero Grace 1 que fueron detenidos tras sospechar que el buque transportaba crudo a Siria violando las sanciones impuestas de la UE.

En un comunicado divulgado en Twitter, la policía gibraltareña agregó que a los cuatro miembros de la tripulación se les otorgó la libertad bajo fianza con condiciones.

Además, informó de que la investigación del caso sigue su curso y que el petrolero continuará retenido. Este mismo viernes, la policía de Gibraltar había informado de la detención de dos segundos oficiales del Grace 1, con bandera de Panamá y que fue retenido en las aguas que rodean el Peñón.

Esas dos detenciones se sumaron a las del capitán y el primer oficial del buque, practicadas el jueves. Según la policía, los cuatro hombres son de nacionalidad india y han obtenido "plena asistencia legal, contacto telefónico con sus familias y acceso a sus autoridades consulares".

El superpetrolero fue interceptado cerca de Punta Europa (Europa Point) la semana pasada por las sospechas de que transportaba crudo a una refinería de Banyas en Siria, país en conflicto armado desde hace ocho años y sujeto a sanciones de la Unión Europea.

La RGP, la Policía del Ministerio de Defensa en Gibraltar (Gibraltar Defence Police GDP), el Servicio de Aduanas (HM Customs) y la Autoridad Portuaria (Port Authority), con el apoyo de los Infantes Reales de Marina británicos (British Royal Marines) detuvieron al buque.

Posteriormente Gibraltar ha asegurado que tenía pruebas de que estaba "cargado de crudo hasta el límite de su capacidad". El capitán y el primer oficial fueron detenidos cuando la Policía gibraltareña hizo un "exhaustivo" registro del buque en el que se intervinieron y analizaron documentos y dispositivos electrónicos.

