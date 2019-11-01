Los estudiantes mantienen la acampada en Barcelona a la espera de la mediación de los Mossos

Unos 200 estudiantes permanecen acampados este sábado por tercer día consecutivo en la Gran Vía de Barcelona a la altura de la plaza Universitat, donde se desvía el tráfico, a la espera de que se produzca la mediación de los Mossos d'Esquadra para que la acción de los jóvenes no afecte a la movilidad de la ciudad.
Los jóvenes, convocados por la plataforma autodenominada "Generación 14 de octubre", fecha de publicación de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo sobre el "procés", están acampados con un centenar de tiendas en el tramo central y en uno de los laterales de la Gran Vía.
La teniente de alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona Janet Sanz pidió ayer que los Mossos d'Esquadra activen su servicio de mediación con los acampados para hacer compatible su protesta con la movilidad de los vecinos.
Como consecuencia de esta acampada en el centro de la ciudad, la Guardia Urbana desvía los vehículos que transitan por la Gran Vía hacia la calle Aribau, más estrecha y con menos carriles de circulación, así como las líneas de bus que atraviesan la plaza de Universitat, han informado hoy fuentes municipales.
