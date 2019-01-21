Nathan Phillips quería honrar la memoria de los nativos americanos, que como él lucharon en Vietnam, en el cementerio de Arlington, en Virginia (EE. UU.). Dio la casualidad de que, justo en ese momento, se encontró con un grupo de estudiantes de un centro escolar católico de Kentucky que participaban en una manifestación contra el aborto. Los estudiantes, que portaban gorras con el lema popularizado por Trump durante su campaña electoral: Make America Great Again, le rodearon y empezaron a reírse de su cántico tradicional.
A Kentucky Catholic high school says it "will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion" after some of its students were filmed taunting a Native American elder. pic.twitter.com/OU7pvMURiW— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) 19 de enero de 2019
La escuela del joven que aparece encarando al indígena ya ha emitido un comunicado, junto a la diócesis de Convington, la ciudad donde está el colegio, en donde condenan su comportamiento y evalúan la posible expulsión del estudiante, tal y como afirma El País.
Phillips, entrevistado por la CNN, explicaba que se sentía ninguneado por los estudiantes y condena de forma enérgica lo que le sucedió, instando a los jóvenes a luchar por un país en el que se ayude a quien menos tiene.
The Native American who apparently was being mocked by teens wearing MAGA hats in a viral video says he has "fear for those youth, fear for their future, fear for their souls, their spirit, what they're going to do to this country." pic.twitter.com/GQgvZAkPtQ— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) 20 de enero de 2019
Comentarios
