Estudiantes se ríen de un indígena Estudiantes partidarios de Trump se ríen de un nativo americano

Nathan Phillips quería honrar la memoria de sus compañeros, nativos también, que cayeron en Vietnam cuando decenas de jóvenes le rodearon y empezaron a burlarse de su tradicional cántico.

Captura del vídeo en el que el joven, partidario de Trump, se ríe del indígena que quería honrar la memoria de sus caídos.

Nathan Phillips quería honrar la memoria de los nativos americanos, que como él lucharon en Vietnam, en el cementerio de Arlington, en Virginia (EE. UU.). Dio la casualidad de que, justo en ese momento, se encontró con un grupo de estudiantes de un centro escolar católico de Kentucky que participaban en una manifestación contra el aborto. Los estudiantes, que portaban gorras con el lema popularizado por Trump durante su campaña electoral: Make America Great Again, le rodearon y empezaron a reírse de su cántico tradicional.

La escuela del joven que aparece encarando al indígena ya ha emitido un comunicado, junto a la diócesis de Convington, la ciudad donde está el colegio, en donde condenan su comportamiento y evalúan la posible expulsión del estudiante, tal y como afirma El País.

Phillips, entrevistado por la CNN, explicaba que se sentía ninguneado por los estudiantes y condena de forma enérgica lo que le sucedió, instando a los jóvenes a luchar por un país en el que se ayude a quien menos tiene.

