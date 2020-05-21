Un estudio del Observatorio Vasco de la Inmigración-Ikuspegi, recogido por la cadena Ser, asegura que la población migrante aportó 810 millones de euros a la economía de Euskadi en términos de consumo durante 2018. Esta cifra es el resultado de una resta: la aportación económica que hizo esta población inmigrante a la economía vasca en 2018 ascendió a 1.525 millones de euros y lo que recibió fue una cantidad de 714 millones. Es decir, los migrantes aportan más de lo que reciben: unos 810 millones, un 2,06% en el PIB vasco en 2018.
Los migrantes recibieron del Gobierno vasco ayudas por valor de 32 millones en vivienda, más de 300 millones en prestaciones sociales, mientras que en sanidad recibieron más de 157 millones y otros 224 millones en educación.
"Rompen los estereotipos y rumores sobre una población inmigrante subsidiada y dependiente de la ayuda pública", ha afirmado la viceconsejera de Políticas Sociales del Gobierno vasco, Lide Amilibia.
