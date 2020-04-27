Estás leyendo: Comienza el estudio de seroprevalencia para conocer la dimensión real de la covid-19 en España

Se han seleccionado un total de 36.000 hogares para determinar en tres oleadas separadas por 21 días cómo evoluciona la enfermedad y obtener una "una foto real de la pandemia". 

Personal sanitario realiza a un paciente un test rápido de anticuerpos. EP
Personal sanitario realiza a un paciente un test rápido de anticuerpos. EP

madrid

agencias

El Ministerio de Sanidad pone en marcha este lunes el estudio de seroprevalencia en un total de 36.000 hogares españoles en pequeños y medianos municipios de 50 provincias.

Así lo ha manifestado este domingo el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con los presidentes autonómicos.

El estudio de seroprevalencia, según ha avanzado Illa, comenzará "con la colaboración de todas las comunidades autónomas" con el objetivo de conocer "la dimensión real" de la pandemia.

Se realizará un primer test rápido de anticuerpos y después se hará una segunda prueba de anticuerpos del suero

Para llevar a cabo el estudio se realizará un primer test rápido de anticuerpos
una muestra sangre– y después se hará una segunda prueba de anticuerpos del suero, para la que se requerirá de personal sanitario especializado.

"Dará datos a nivel provincial y local; por edad y sexo; por transmisión comunitaria; y nos permitirá ver la evolución dinámica de la enfermedad", ha explicado Illa. En este sentido, el responsable de Sanidad ha añadido que este modelo permitirá, "con tres oleadas separadas por 21 días", ir viendo "cómo evoluciona la enfermedad".

"Estamos consolidando el descenso, estamos doblegando la curva. La tendencia nos indica que estamos consolidando el descenso y definitivamente doblegando la curva", ha celebrado el ministro.

Illa ha subrayado que en estos 40 días de confinamiento se ha pasado de un índice de contagios del 35% cuando se decretó el estado de alarma, el 14 de marzo, al 0,8% que se ha registrado este lunes.

Aunque la participación es voluntaria, se ha pedido a las familias seleccionadas aleatoriamente que en la medida de lo posible colaboren porque ello ayudará a tener "esta foto real de la epidemia", en palabras Illa. 

