La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a 74 años de cárcel al etarra Ignacio Bilbao, Iñaki de Lemona, por un atentado contra guardias civiles del cuartel de Villafranca de Ordicia (Guipúzcoa)en 1983, en el que murió un agente y dos resultaron heridos. Condena que, no obstante, no le supondrá volver a prisión al haber cumplido el máximo de 30 años por otras causas.

Bilbao Beascoechea, al que la sección primera de lo Penal ha impuesto la misma pena que pedía para él la Fiscalía, no ingresará en prisión por estos hechos al haber quedado en libertad el pasado 1 de octubre tras constatar los magistrados que ya había cumplido el máximo de 30 años en prisión por otras causas en las que se le acumularía esta, han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas.

El acusado se encontraba en prisión preventiva por esta causa desde el pasado 17 de julio, pero tras deliberar al término del juicio, la Sala concluyó que incluso "en el supuesto de un fallo condenatorio, como los hechos juzgados tuvieron lugar el 2 de febrero de 1983, la eventual condena no modificaría el límite máximo de cumplimiento de 30 años de cárcel" que le quedó establecido en 2014, según el auto al que ha tenido acceso Efe.

El etarra Ignacio Bilbao Beascoechea, alias 'Iñaki Lemona', incriminado por otro etarra, declaró en el juicio que no tuvo "ninguna" participación en el atentado. Además, se acogió a su derecho a no declarar para no responder a las preguntas de la Fiscalía, por lo que contestó únicamente a las de su defensa. "¿Tuvo algún tipo de participación en los hechos en los que está siendo acusado?, le planteó su abogado. "No, ninguna, desconozo", afirmó.

Sin embargo, la declaración de Iñaki Lemona choca con lo declarado por el también etarra José Miguel Latasa Guetaria, que en 1997 fue condenado como colaborador en este atentado y compareció como testigo, al igual que en los juicios contra Pedro José Picabea y Juan Lorenzo Lasa Michelena, condenados en 2003 y 2000, respectivamente, por este ataque.