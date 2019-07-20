Público
Etna El volcán Etna entra de nuevo en erupción

El tramo con más actividad se ha concentrado en mitad de la noche, provocando el cierre de dos aeropuertos de la ciudad italiana de Catania, debido a las fuertes emisiones de cenizas en la atmósfera. 

20/07/2019.- El volcán Etna entra de nuevo en erupción. AFP

El volcán Etna ha entrado en la madrugada de este sábado en erupción. Según el Instituto Nacional italiano de Geofísica y de Vulcanología (INGV), el volcán siciliano ha emitido explosiones de lava, que se ha deslizado por la vertiente sureste, llamada, Valle del Bove, según un comunicado recogido por la agencia AFP.

El tramo con más actividad se ha concentrado en mitad de la noche, provocando el cierre de dos aeropuertos de la ciudad italiana de Catania, debido a las fuertes emisiones de cenizas en la atmósfera. Los aeropuertos han sido reabiertos parcialmente el sábado por la mañana.

El Etna es el volcán más activo más grande de Europa. Su última gran erupción fue en el invierno de 2008-2009.

