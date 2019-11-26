Público
Valtònyc La euroorden contra Valtònyc no cumple la legislación adecuada, según el abogado general de la UE

España no aplicó la ley de 2012, en vigor cuando ocurrieron los hechos. El jurista checo Michal Bobek, cuyas opiniones no son vinculantes para el tribunal pero suelen orientar las decisiones definitivas de la corte europea, concluye así que España no emitió correctamente la euroorden.

El rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtònyc. EFE

La justicia belga debe utilizar como referencia el Código Penal español vigente en 2012 para decidir sobre la entrega del rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, alias Valtònyc, es decir, cuando cometió sus delitos, y no el de 2015 que endurecía las penas, según el abogado general del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE).

El jurista checo Michal Bobek, cuyas opiniones no son vinculantes para el tribunal pero suelen orientar las decisiones definitivas de la corte europea, concluye así que España no emitió correctamente la euroorden solicitando la entrega de Valtònyc.

La Justicia belga tiene fijada la vista del juicio sobre la entrega del cantante el próximo 24 de diciembre, si bien podría retrasarse en caso de que el TJUE no hubiera publicado antes su respuesta definitiva.

