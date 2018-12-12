Público
Europa Press se querella contra el juez que ordenó la incautación de material en su sede de Baleares

Tres policías y una secretaria judicial se presentaron el pasado martes en la agencia y se llevaron el teléfono móvil personal de una periodista, ordenadores y diversa documentación para investigar una filtración periodística. 

Los periodistas del Diario de Mallorca se han concentrado a las puertas del diario como protesta por la incautación del teléfono móvil de uno de sus redactores. - EFE

La agencia de noticias Europa Press presentará este jueves ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de las Islas Baleares una querella contra el juez que ordenó el pasado martes la entrada de agentes de la Policía Nacional en la sede de su Delegación en Baleares, en Palma de Mallorca. Los agentes intervinieron el teléfono móvil de una periodista, ordenadores de la agencia y diversa documentación en el marco de una investigación dentro del caso Cursach, con el objeto de determinar el origen de una información periodística.

La querella se presentará por los presuntos delitos de prevaricación judicial, contra la inviolabilidad de domicilio y contra el ejercicio del derecho al secreto profesional del periodista, así como por cuantos otros presuntos delitos puedan resultar conexos con los anteriores.

En el caso de Europa Press, tres agentes de policía y una secretaria judicial se presentaron el pasado martes en la sede de la agencia en Baleares y exigieron a la periodista que cubre la información de tribunales que entregase cualquier documentación relacionada con la cobertura informativa del llamado caso Cursach.

La periodista se acogió a su derecho profesional a no revelar las fuentes de información y pidió contactar con los servicios jurídicos de la agencia. Los agentes le negaron esa posibilidad y se incautaron de su teléfono personal, dos ordenadores personales y diversa documentación.

