Miembros de Hatari, el grupo que representó a Islandia el pasado sábado en el festival de Eurovisión, sorprendieron al exhibir dos banderas de Palestina aprovechando uno de sus planos de cámara durante la final. Un gesto por el que la banda podría ser sancionada por la Unión Europea de Radiodifusión (EBU), según informan varios medios.

El batería del grupo, Einar Stefánsson, denunció en las redes sociales a través de un vídeo cómo dos guardias de seguridad les confiscaron las insignias, después de que Hatari –que apoyaban el boicot abiertamente pero decidieron participar–mostrara su apoyo a la causa palestina.

No obstante, el gesto de la banda islandesa contra la ocupación de los territorios palestinos no fue el único durante la gala. La bandera palestina en la espalda de una de las bailarinas de Madonna durante su actuación en Eurovisión evidenció el carácter político de esta edición.

Desde que la cantante israelí, Netta Barzilai, se hiciera con el primer puesto en Eurovisión 2018 y trajera a Israel el festival comenzaron los llamamientos al boicot y las acusaciones de querer utilizar el evento para blanquear la imagen del país.

Madonna no acepta ninguna agenda política, declaró cuando el movimiento BDS, que promueve el boicot a empresas e instituciones israelíes hasta que termine la ocupación de los territorios palestinos, le pidió que cancelara la actuación. Sin embargo, llevó a cabo este guiño a la coexistencia, que no había mostrado en los ensayos, y que hizo que la Unión de Radiodifusión Europea (EBU) volviera a insistir este domingo en que es un "evento no político".