Actualizado:
Julen Madariaga Agirre, uno de los fundadores de ETA, ha fallecido a los 88 años después de una larga enfermedad. Nacido en Bilbao en 1932, abogado y doctor por Cambridge, fundó la organización terrorista junto a Txillardegi, Rafa Albisu y Benito del Valle en 1959.
Con anterioridad a esa fecha, Madariaga participó en la red clandestina de oposición al franquismo, formando parte de varias organizaciones y afincándose un tiempo en Francia. Estuvo encausado en el proceso de Burgos y fue declarado en rebeldía.
Fue después miembro destacado de Herri Batasuna, si bien en los años 90 rechazó el uso de la violencia, se apartó de esa formación, fundó Aralar, y fue miembro de la organización pacifista Elkarri.
En la autobiografía que publicó en 2014, Madariaga asumía que no vería en vida la independencia de Euskadi, por la que había luchado durante toda su vida, aunque sí creía que esta pudiera darse en las generaciones próximas.
