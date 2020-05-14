bilbao
Aproximadamente 90.000 alumnas y alumnos del País Vasco ya tienen algo más claro qué ocurrirá la próxima semana. El profesorado que debía recibirles en las aulas, también. Tras una semana de idas y vueltas, el portavoz del Gobierno Vasco, Josu Erkoreka, ha anunciado este miércoles que el regreso a las aulas de segundo de Bachillerato y distintos ciclos de FP se retrasará una semana.
La decisión del Ejecutivo autonómico ha estado motivada por la "falta de garantías jurídicas" en torno a esta decisión. Se refería así a lo que el Delegado del Gobierno en el País Vasco, Denis Itxaso, había dicho el día anterior con otras palabras: la vuelta a clases en Euskadi supera lo establecido para la fase 1 por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, por lo que costaba encontrarle un encaje.
"No es conveniente someter a más tensión a la comunidad educativa", afirmó el portavoz del Gobierno Vasco durante la rueda de prensa convocada para hablar sobre otro asunto polémico: la convocatoria de elecciones autonómicas.
La decisión de recuperar parcialmente la actividad educativa a partir del lunes 18 –se había establecido además que otros cursos regresarían a las aulas el día 25– no contaba con el apoyo de sindicatos, directores de centros y AMPAS, que mostraron públicamente su rechazo a las pretensiones del Gobierno Vasco. Finalmente, han sido las discrepancias con el Ejecutivo central lo que ha obligado a la administración autonómica a retrasar sus planes.
