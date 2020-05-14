Estás leyendo: El Gobierno Vasco retrasa una semana la vuelta a clases por la falta de amparo jurídico

EUSKADI El Gobierno Vasco retrasa una semana la vuelta a clases por la falta de amparo jurídico 

El portavoz del Ejecutivo autonómico, Josu Erkoreka, admite las dificultades generadas para reabrir las aulas el próximo lunes. Tras no lograr el aval del Gobierno de Sánchez, el regreso paulatino de la actividad educativa sería a partir del día 25. 

Erkoreka
El portavoz del Gobierno Vasco, Josu Erkoreka, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este jueves. IREKIA

bilbao

Aproximadamente 90.000 alumnas y alumnos del País Vasco ya tienen algo más claro qué ocurrirá la próxima semana. El profesorado que debía recibirles en las aulas, también. Tras una semana de idas y vueltas, el portavoz del Gobierno Vasco, Josu Erkoreka, ha anunciado este miércoles que el regreso a las aulas de segundo de Bachillerato y distintos ciclos de FP se retrasará una semana.

La decisión del Ejecutivo autonómico ha estado motivada por la "falta de garantías jurídicas" en torno a esta decisión. Se refería así a lo que el Delegado del Gobierno en el País Vasco, Denis Itxaso, había dicho el día anterior con otras palabras: la vuelta a clases en Euskadi supera lo establecido para la fase 1 por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, por lo que costaba encontrarle un encaje. 

"No es conveniente someter a más tensión a la comunidad educativa", afirmó el portavoz del Gobierno Vasco durante la rueda de prensa convocada para hablar sobre otro asunto polémico: la convocatoria de elecciones autonómicas. 

La decisión de recuperar parcialmente la actividad educativa a partir del lunes 18 –se había establecido además que otros cursos regresarían a las aulas el día 25– no contaba con el apoyo de sindicatos, directores de centros y AMPAS, que mostraron públicamente su rechazo a las pretensiones del Gobierno Vasco. Finalmente, han sido las discrepancias con el Ejecutivo central lo que ha obligado a la administración autonómica a retrasar sus planes. 

