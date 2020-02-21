Estás leyendo: Se reaviva durante la noche el incendio en el vertedero de Zaldibar

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Euskadi Se reaviva durante la noche el incendio en el vertedero de Zaldibar

La búsqueda de los dos trabajadores desaparecidos continúa sin dar con ninguno de ellos. 

El fuego reavivado en el vertedero de Zaldibar./ Luis Tejido (EFE)
El fuego reavivado en el vertedero de Zaldibar./ Luis Tejido (EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

BILBAO

efe

Un foco de fuego se ha reavivado esta noche en el vertedero de Zaldibar (Bizkaia), donde hace dos semanas un gran desprendimiento de residuos provocó la desaparición de dos trabajadores.

El alcalde de Ermua, Juan Carlos Abascal, ha informado por medio de las redes sociales de la reactivación del incendio, que es visible desde poblaciones del entorno, según ha podido comprobar Efe.

El retén que permanece en el vertedero durante la noche trabaja en el control del fuego, que había quedado extinguido el pasado martes, aunque los técnicos no descartaron la posibilidad de que pudiera reactivarse.

El Gobierno Vasco ha levantado este martes las medidas sanitarias preventivas en la comarca próxima al vertedero después de que el incendio quedara extinguido y tras conocer esta tarde el resultado de los últimos análisis del Centro Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) sobre los niveles de contaminación en la comarca, que marcaban una "tendencia descendente".

El pasado 14 de febrero, el departamento de Salud recomendó a los vecinos de Zaldibar, Ermua y Eibar que no realizasen actividades deportivas en el exterior ni ventilaran sus viviendas ante los altos niveles de dioxinas y furanos en el aire provocados por el humo.

El Gobierno Vasco ha anunciado hoy el levantamiento de esta recomendación al entender que, con el fuego apagado, era "previsible" que los valores de esos contaminantes fueran bajado de forma "rápida y drástica".

Los equipos de rescate, protegidos de la contaminación con buzos desechables y mascarillas, han continuado este jueves trabajando en parejas en busca de los dos trabajadores desaparecidos en el desprendimiento, Alberto Sololuze y Joaquín Beltrán, con la ayuda de excavadoras y con informes favorables sobre la estabilidad del terreno.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú