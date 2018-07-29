Público
Euskadi Los socorristas de Gipuzkoa, en huelga para "profesionalizar el colectivo" 

ELA (Euskal Sindikatua) ha denunciado que la Delegación de trabajo del Gobierno Vasco haya impuesto "unos servicios mínimos del 80%" durante los tres días de protesta laboral.

Concentración de socorristas en el primer día de huelga en Gipuzkoa./TWITTER

Los socorristas de Gipuzkoa han iniciado una huelga de tres días con el fin de conseguir mejoras salariales y "profesionalizar el colectivo". Desde ELA (Euskal Sindikatua) aseguran que mantendrán los servicios mínimos del 80% exigidos por el Gobierno Vasco.

Los socorristas han organizado en la mañana del domingo una concentración en el paseo de La Concha de San Sebastián. Esta será la primera movilización, ya que durante las próximas tres jornadas se organizaran otras manifestaciones en las playas de Zumaia, Getaria, Getaria y Orio.

ELA ha denunciado que la Delegación de trabajo del Gobierno Vasco haya impuesto "unos servicios mínimos del 80%" ante la huelga convocada por los socorristas que dan servicio a las playas de Gipuzkoa, con el objetivo de denunciar su "situación precaria".

Para ELA, estos servicios mínimos son "abusivos" y pretenden "coartar el derecho de huelga de los trabajadores". La central sindical ha resaltado que "el derecho al baño en la playa no es un derecho esencial para la ciudadanía que se debe garantizar". Por tanto, ve "inaceptable" que "se pretendan imponer servicios mínimos a unos trabajadores que solo buscan unas condiciones de trabajo dignas".

Finalmente, ha afirmado que "el apoyo de la plantilla a las reivindicaciones es total, como se está viendo en las asambleas" y ha destacado que la huelga va a tener "un seguimiento absolutamente masivo".

