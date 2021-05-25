Estás leyendo: Euskadi se suma a las voces que reclaman la suspensión de las patentes de las vacunas contra el coronavirus

El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu ha leído una declaración institucional en el marco de un encuentro con representantes de distintas organizaciones de derechos humanos y expertos sanitarios.

Iñigo Urkullu
El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu en una imagen de archivo. Pablo González / EUROPA PRESS

bilbao

El Gobierno Vasco también está a favor de una vacunación justa e igualitaria. El lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu se ha sumado este martes a la creciente ola de instituciones y organizaciones que reclaman la suspensión temporal de las vacunas contra el coronavirus. Lo ha hecho tras reunirse con representantes de organismos de derechos humanos y de defensa de la salud que buscan, precisamente, convertir esta reivindicación en una realidad.

Urkullu ha comparecido en el atrio de Lehendakaritza (Presidencia) junto a las consejeras Gotzone Sagardui (Salud) y Beatriz Artolazabal (Igualdad). Les acompañaban en calidad de visitantes David Noguera, presidente de Médicos sin Fronteras España; Esteban Beltrán, director de Amnistía Internacional; Beatriz Novales, directora del Departamento de Programas, Ciudadanía e Incidencia de Oxfam Intermón;  Milagros López de Ocáriz, presidenta del Consejo de Farmaceúticos del País Vasco; Manuel García, presidente del Consejo de Colegios de Médicos del País Vasco; María José García, presidenta del Colegio de Enfermería de Bizkaia–en nombre de los Colegios Oficiales de Araba, Bizkaia y Gipuzkoa– y Ricardo Franco, presidente de la Academia Ciencias Médicas de Bilbao.

En la declaración oficial leída allí mismo por el lehendakari, el Gobierno Vasco advierte que la humanidad atraviesa "una de las emergencias de salud pública más graves de la historia reciente", que ha dejado ya más de 3,5 millones de víctimas y ha dañado seriamente la economía. "La Covid-19 nos ha enseñado que no es posible superar la pandemia hasta que no la erradiquemos de todos los rincones del planeta", señala el texto.

En tal sentido, tanto el Gobierno Vasco como las organizaciones firmantes piden "aumentar de manera urgente y exponencial la fabricación y disponibilidad de vacunas", así como "garantizar el reparto equitativo a nivel mundial". Destacan precisamente que "el director general de la OMS y más de 100 gobiernos estatales" apoyan esa reivindicación, que entre otras cosas permitiría que se eviten los "oligopolios" y contribuiría a aumentar la "accesibilidad y asequibilidad" de las vacunas a nivel mundial. 

