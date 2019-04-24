Público
Eutanasia La jueza de violencia machista rechaza investigar la muerte de María José Carrasco

Entiende que la solicitud expresada a su marido, Ángel Hernández, de poner fin a su vida fue seria e inequívoca, lo que descarta de plano un delito de violencia de género. Con esta decisión, la magistrada asume la tesis de la Fiscalía.

María José Carrasco y Ángel Hernández, en una imagen de archivo. - ASOCIACIÓN DERECHO A MORIR DIGNAMENTE

La muerte de María José Carrasco, a la que su marido, Ángel Hernández, ayudó a morir el pasado 3 de abril, no será finalmente investigada por un juzgado de violencia de género. La jueza de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 5 de Madrid rechaza asumir la investigación de los hechos ocurridos el pasado día 3 cuando  María José Carrasco, aquejada de una grave enfermedad, pidió a su marido que la ayudará a suicidarse ingiriendo una sustancia.

Así lo acuerda la magistrada en un auto en el que rehúsa la inhibición del Juzgado de Instrucción 25 de Madrid respecto del asunto, al entender que la solicitud expresada a su marido de forma seria e inequívoca por parte de la esposa de poner fin a su vida convierte este presunto delito en excepción respecto a las conductas recogidas en la ley integral de violencia sobre la mujer.

"Si no hubiera existido esta solicitud expresa, seria e inequívoca de que la ayuden a morir hablaríamos de lo contrario", recoge el auto, que, a continuación añade que, desde una perspectiva criminológica este auxilio al suicidio de la persona enferma grave que lo solicita expresamente no es la manifestación de ningún tipo de violencia física, psíquica o limitación de la libertad".

"La inclusión en el ámbito de competencia de los Juzgados de Violencia Sobre la Mujer supone una interpretación literal incompatible con el objeto y la finalidad de estos Juzgados", entiende la magistrada al respecto.

Por ello, señala que "también desde una interpretación social y teleológica de la ley se deduce que el auxilio al suicidio previsto en el artículo 143.4 del Código Penal no puede formar parte de las competencias de los Juzgados de Violencia de Mujer".

Una vez que el testimonio de la causa le sea devuelto al Juzgado de Instrucción número 25, la magistrada titular de este órgano deberá resolver si finalmente tramita el asunto o bien eleva una cuestión de competencia ante la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid.

Contra este auto cabe la interposición de un recurso de reforma (ante el propio órgano judicial) o bien de apelación (ante la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid) en el plazo de tres y cinco días respectivamente, han informado desde el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid.

