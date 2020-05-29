Estás leyendo: Los alumnos de 2º de Bachillerato podrán volver a clase cuando Madrid pase a Fase 2

EvAU Los alumnos de 2º de Bachillerato podrán volver a clase cuando Madrid pase a Fase 2

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha rechazado las peticiones de flexibilizar las medidas de confinamiento para los estudiantes en la Fase 1, pero permitirá las clases de preparación de la EvAU a partir del 16 de junio.

El Consejero de Educación y Juventud de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ossorio, en el pleno de la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid. /CAM

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, propuso flexibilizar las condiciones de la Fase 1 para permitir a los alumnos de 2º de Bachillerato acudir a clases de repaso de cara a la EvAU, pero Sanidad solo admitirá esta medida a partir de que Madrid entre en la Fase 2, previsto para el 16 de junio.

El consejero de Educación, Enrique Ossorio, ha reprochado la tardanza de la respuesta del ministro Illa, además de argumentar que la propuesta de Ayuso era "algo muy razonable".

Según ha indicado, la negativa de Sanidad es un "nuevo paso del Gobierno para retrasar el avance de Madrid, en este caso en materia educativa", ya que los alumnos madrileños competirán con los de otras comunidades para obtener plazas en las universidades sin haber tenido suficientes clases de refuerzo.

Según Ossorio, la negativa de Sanidad es un "nuevo paso del Gobierno para retrasar el avance de Madrid

"Cuando es Madrid el que pide resulta que cualquier excusa es válida para decir que no", ha remarcado Ossorio para recalcar, no obstante, que los alumnos de Primaria que requieren refuerzo volverán a clase el 8 de junio si la Comunidad accede a la Fase 2. Lo harán "con cita previa, grupos reducidos, con tutorías".

Para los estudiantes de 2º de Bachillerato el retorno se programa el 16 de junio, justo cuando terminen los exámenes de curso, mientras que las escuelas infantiles podrán reabrir en Fase 3 si lo aconseja la situación sanitaria.

