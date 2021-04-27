Estás leyendo: La evolución de la covid sigue estable desde hace ocho días con una incidencia en torno a 230 casos

La evolución de la covid sigue estable desde hace ocho días con una incidencia en torno a 230 casos

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 7.665 nuevos contagios de coronavirus y 117 fallecidos.

Profesionales sanitarios realizan pruebas PCR.
La estabilización de la pandemia se confirma este martes con un ligero descenso de la incidencia en 14 días a 232,8 casos, según el informe del Ministerio de Sanidad, que ha notificado 7.665 contagios en las últimas 24 horas. 

Así, la incidencia ha bajado tres puntos en comparación con los 235,59 casos notificados el lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

Euskadi (529) sigue siendo la comunidad que presenta la incidencia más elevada de España, seguida de Melilla (423), Navarra (363), Madrid (395), Catalunya (280), La Rioja (276), Aragón (273) y Ceuta (263), todas ellas en riesgo extremo.

La cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia se eleva a 3.496.134 .

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, este lunes se han notificado 117 más, de los cuales 268 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 77.855 personas.

Más de 10.000 pacientes ingresados por covid

Actualmente hay 10.205 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.331 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.171 ingresos y 1.318 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 8,12% y en las UCI en el 23,12%.

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), Fernando Simón, avanzó este lunes que la ocupación máxima de las unidades de cuidados intensivos por pacientes con covid se alcanzará a mediados de la próxima semana.

Siete comunidades siguen bajo presión en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (con más del 25% de ocupación), encabezadas por Madrid (44,3%), Euskadi (30,3%) y Catalunya (37,9 %).

