El ex diputado del PP Juan José Cortés pasa la noche detenido acusado de agredir a una mujer en Sevilla

Madrid
Juan José Cortés, ex diputado nacional del PP y padre de Mari Luz —la niña asesinada por el pederasta Santiago del Valle en 2008 en Huelva— ha quedado en libertad provisional esta mañana después de ser denunciado por una mujer por un presunto delito de lesiones tras un altercado en la estación de Santa Justa de Sevilla.
Según han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA), Cortés ha pasado esta mañana a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Sevilla, en funciones de guardia de detenidos, y su titular ha acordado su puesta en libertad provisional.
Cortés, pastor evangélico, entrenador de fútbol y activista onubense de etnia gitana, ha salido de los juzgados a las 12.45 horas y ha declinado hacer declaraciones.
Según ha adelantado La Voz del Sur, Cortés fue detenido ayer en la estación de Santa Justa de Sevilla tras una agresión a una mujer, C. M., quién interpuso una denuncia policial.
Además, a través de un vídeo difundido en redes sociales la denunciante ha asegurado que el padre de Mari Luz "me ha abordado con una vara y me ha abierto la cabeza. Me ha agredido brutalmente; lo tengo denunciado por amenazas de muerte y las ha cumplido"
