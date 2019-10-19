La Guardia Civil ha detenido este sábado a Cake Minuesa al intentar acceder a la basílica del Valle de los Caídos, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.
El reportero ha forzado con una cizalla una puerta para intentar acceder al Valle de los Caídos, que permanece cerrado desde hace días por orden del Gobierno.
El Ejecutivo cerró el pasado viernes 11 de octubre la Abadía de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos para proceder en los próximos días a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco.
