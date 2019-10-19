Público
Exhumación Franco La Guardia Civil detiene a Cake Minuesa por forzar una puerta para acceder al Valle de los Caídos

El reportero ha forzado con una cizalla una puerta para intentar acceder al Valle de los Caídos, que permanece cerrado desde hace días por orden del Gobierno.

Imagen del Valle de los Caídos./ Reuters

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este sábado a Cake Minuesa al intentar acceder a la basílica del Valle de los Caídos, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.

El Ejecutivo cerró el pasado viernes 11 de octubre la Abadía de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos para proceder en los próximos días a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco.

