Exhumación de Franco Los obispos precisan que "no es lo mismo" decir que la Iglesia no se opone a la exhumación de Franco a apoyarla

El secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española reitera que "si se cumple el ordenamiento jurídico", la institución no se opone a la decisión.

El secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española, Luis Argüello. / EFE

"Es distinto decir que la Iglesia no se opone a decir que apoya la exhumación" de Franco, ha advertido este jueves el secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española, Luis Argüello.

El mandatario de los obispos ha hecho estas declaraciones un día después de que el secretario de Estado del Vaticano, el cardenal Pietro Parolin, escribiera una carta a la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en la que reiteraba que el Vaticano "no se opone a la exhumación" del dictador. Argüello ha insistido, en una entrevista en la Cope, que la Iglesia no se opone a la exhumación "si se cumple el ordenamiento jurídico".

En el caso de que las autoridades judiciales "diriman" la decisión, y haya o no acuerdo con la familia Franco, la Iglesia no se opondrá a la exhumación, ha continuado el secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal.

