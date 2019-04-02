Público
Exhumación de Franco El TS solicita al Gobierno el acuerdo que pone fecha a la exhumación de Franco antes de decidir sobre la posible suspensión

La Sala pide al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez que aporte copia del acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros, que estableció la exhumación de los restos de Franco y su posterior inhumación en el cementerio de Mingorrubio.

Basílica del Valle de los Caídos./Europa Press

La Sala III (de lo Contencioso Administrativo) del Tribunal Supremo ha acordado este martes solicitar al Gobierno una copia del acuerdo del 15 de marzo que puso fecha a la exhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, antes de decidir sobre la suspensión cautelar requerida por la familia.

En concreto, la Sala pide al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez que aporte copia del acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros, que estableció la exhumación de los restos de Franco y su posterior inhumación en el cementerio de Mingorrubio, en el municipio de El Pardo, el próximo 10 de junio, además de los antecedentes de dicha resolución que obren en el expediente administrativo.

El Gobierno dio la orden el 15 de febrero pero no incluía ninguna fecha concreta

El tribunal ha decidido solicitar este acuerdo concreto del Consejo de Ministros porque tanto la familia como la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco solicitaron al Supremo la paralización de la exhumación en base a la decisión del Gobierno del 15 de febrero, que daba la orden pero no incluía ninguna fecha concreta. Después de que el Ejecutivo aprobara el segundo acuerdo del 15 de marzo, ya con la fecha concreta del 10 de junio, ha optado por tener toda esta documentación antes de decidir.

La Sala ha deliberado este martes con respecto al recurso presentado por la familia del dictador, al que se adhirió la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco, si bien en el Supremo ya se han presentado cuatro recursos contra la exhumación, también de la Asociación de Defensa del Valle de los Caídos y de la comunidad benedictina de la Abadía del Valle.

