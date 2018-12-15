Las visitas al Valle de los Caídos se han disparado este 2018 en relación a los años anteriores debido al anuncio de la exhumación de Francisco Franco.
Sin contar los datos de diciembre, este año el recinto ha contado con 340.590 visitantes, según recoge el periódico ABC con los datos aportados por Patrimonio Nacional.
Las visitas se han incrementado en casi 60.000 respecto a 2017 —que cerró con 283.277— y en 70.000 a 2016 —con un global de 270.000—. El aumento de turistas se ha visto reflejado en los ingresos del Valle, ya que en estos últimos doce meses se han registrado unos ingresos de tres millones de euros, según recoge ABC.
Los datos arrojados del mes de noviembre indican que con respecto al mismo mes de 2017, las visitas incrementaron en un 81%. Ya durante el pasado mes de octubre la zona recibió un total de 41.866 visitantes, lo que supuso un aumento del 42,7% respecto al número de personas que acudieron al monumento en el mismo periodo de 2017. En octubre del año pasado 29.335 personas acudieron al Valle, según los datos ofrecidos por Patrimonio Nacional a Efe.
Durante los meses estivales de junio, julio y agosto, el Valle de los Caídos registró un aumento de visitas de un 113% respecto al anterior trimestre, lo que indica que la polémica de la exhumación de Franco y la posibilidad de retirarlo del escenario público ha despertado la curiosidad.
Así, el pasado mes de agosto el monumento recibió 60.024 visitantes, lo que significa un aumento del 76,91% respecto al mismo mes del año pasado, en el que el monumento recibió 33.929 turistas.
En el mes de julio el aumento también fue significativo con 38.269 turistas, una subida del 50% respecto a los 25.532 en julio de 2017.
