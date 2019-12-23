Público
Payasos Pirritx Éxito rotundo con el pabellón abarrotado de los payasos Pirritx eta Porrotx tras la censura de la derecha en Pamplona

2.500 personas asistieron al espectáculo para disfrutar y reivindicar la situación de censura por parte del Ayuntamiento. 

Los payasos 'Pirritx, Porrotx y Marimotots'. EFE

Los payasos Pirritx eta Porrotx abarrotaron este domingo el pabellón Anaitasuna casi un mes después de que el alcalde de Pamplona, Enrique Maya, cancelara la última actuación en Baluarte por supuestas irregularidades en la formalización del contrato. 

A pesar del dictamen del Consejo de Navarra  en favor de la validez del contrato firmado por el anterior Ayuntamiento de Pamplona con el grupo artístico, Maya acordó rescindir el contrato con Katxiporreta Koop. E. para el espectáculo "Bizi Dantza" el pasado 29 de noviembre.

Bajo el lema "La censura al pozo" los payasos abertzales volvieron a subirse al escenario para reivindicar la diversidad, el euskera y la cultura. "Vamos a seguir desde nuestras narices rojas, desde nuestras gafas de colores, desde nuestra alegría y desde los dibujos de los niños reivindicando lo que es de todos y de todas, que es la diversidad, el euskera y la cultura", afirma el actor que da vida a Porrotx en el Diario de Noticias.

2.500 personas acudieron a esta nueva actuación para disfrutar de los payasos, pero también para protestar contra la situación de censura de la derecha en Pamplona.

