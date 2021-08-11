Estás leyendo: Expedientan a presos que se grabaron con droga y les incautan los móviles en la cárcel gallega de Monterroso

Expedientan a presos que se grabaron con droga y les incautan los móviles en la cárcel gallega de Monterroso

Prisiones intenta aclarar si los presos tenían o no vigilancia en el momento en el que se registraron las imágenes.

Cárcel de Monterroso
La entrada de la cárcel de Monterroso en una imagen de archivo. INSTITUCIONES PENITENCIARIAS

LUGO

Actualizado:

Instituciones Penitenciarias ha abierto expediente a los siete internos de la cárcel de Monterroso, en Lugo, que se grabaron consumiendo droga y presumiendo de tener objetos prohibidos, y les ha incautado dos teléfonos móviles y una máquina de hacer tatuajes.

Así lo han manifestado a la agencia Efe fuentes penitenciarias, que han señalado que uno de los internos ha sido aislado y al resto se les han aplicado medidas que implican limitaciones en su vida ordinaria en la cárcel en espera de que se resuelva el expediente, que implicará las sanciones que correspondan.

Según ha informado este miércoles el diario El País, al menos siete reclusos han participado en la grabación clandestina de los vídeos la semana pasada en la "sala de día" de uno de los módulos del centro donde los presos realizan actividades o ven la televisión bajo la vigilancia de, al menos, un funcionario de prisiones.

Fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias han explicado a Efe que ya se ha identificando a los presos, en la cárcel por delitos de robo y tráfico de estupefacientes, fundamentalmente.

Prisiones intenta aclarar si los presos no tenían vigilancia en el momento en el que se grabaron las imágenes, tal y como explica uno de ellos en los vídeos, mientras otro afila un objeto y un tercero hace un tatuaje en la espalda a un compañero con la máquina ahora requisada.

