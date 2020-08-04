lleidaActualizado:
El Departamento de Salud ha cerrado una empresa del Baix Segre después de que una inspección de Trabajo descubriera que 19 de sus empleados positivos en covid-19 estaban trabajando, pese a conocer el resultado de las pruebas PCR y tener la baja laboral.
Según han informado desde Salud Pública este martes, hace unas semanas se visitó la empresa, de la que no se ha informado a qué sector pertenece, en el marco de los controles que se están llevando a cabo en la Región Sanitaria de Lleida y se acordó realizar pruebas PCR a todos los trabajadores.
El pasado 23 de julio, un equipo del Servicio de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) se desplazó hasta las instalaciones, pero, ante la resistencia de los administradores a que se hicieran las pruebas de forma obligatoria a todos los trabajadores, finalmente consiguieron que la PCR fuera voluntaria. Del total de la plantilla integrada por 190 personas, 90 aceptaron someterse a la PCR y, un 42% dio positivo, por lo que se tramitaron las correspondientes bajas laborales.
Ante esta situación, el 29 de julio se envió un nuevo requerimiento a la empresa para poder completar el cribaje al resto de trabajadores, pero ante la sospecha de que pudiera haber personas con covid-19 sin respetar la baja laboral, el 30 de julio se realizó una inspección junto al Departamento de Trabajo.
Durante la visita, se confirmó que 19 personas con un diagnóstico positivo en coronavirus seguían trabajando, pese a la recomendación de cumplir con el aislamiento. Así pues, Salud Pública emitió una resolución suspendiendo la actividad de la empresa y denunciando su "falta de colaboración" ante unos hechos "graves".
