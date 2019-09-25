Público
Exposición Planeta Tierra La Casa Encendida contará con Ignacio Ramonet para hablar sobre la crisis climática y la alarma ecológica

La charla tendrá lugar este jueves 26 a las 19.00 horas y se podrá seguir en directo en 'Público'.

Ignacio Ramonet director de Le Monde Diplomatique en Español. EFE

El periodista y catedrático español de Teoría de la Comunicación Ignacio Ramonet  estará este jueves 26 de septiembre en La Casa Encendida (Madrid) a las 19.00 horas para abordar soluciones a un problema que cada vez nos preocupa más: el inevitable desastre ecológico. 

Muchos científicos aseguran que a este ritmo la vida en la Tierra podría desaparecer en pocos decenios. Ante ello, el centro social y cultural estrena también este jueves la exposición Planeta Tierra: nuestros grandes desafíos con la que se pretende arrojar luz y traer nuevas propuestas para frenar la crisis medioambiental. La exposición estará disponible en La Casa Encendida desde el 26 de septiembre al 19 de abril de 2020.

Ramonet, director de Le Monde Diplomatique en español y presidente de Mémoire des Luttes, abrirá la exposición con su charla donde pondrá cordura a esta alarmante situación de desastre climático. La entrada será libre y gratuita hasta completar aforo. Asimismo, el acto se podrá seguir en directo en Público.

