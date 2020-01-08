Público
Extinción de animales El pez remo gigante chino, la primera especie extinguida de 2020

El animal era autóctono del río Yangtsé, el mayor de china y del continente asiático. Entre las causas de su desaparición está la sobrepesca y la explotación económica desarrollada en su hábitat.

Un ejemplar de pez remo gigante chino encontrado cerca de la represa de Gezhouba en 1993./ SCIENCE

Cambio de año pero la crisis climática no cesa, en lo que llevamos de 2020 millones de animales han muerto en los incendios de Australia y ya ha desaparecido una especie animal entera: el pez remo gigante chino.

El pez, denominado Psephurus gladius, era autóctono del río Yangtsé, el mayor río de china y del continente asiático. Por su gran tamaño, de hasta 7 metros de largo, este pez era llamado el "rey de los peces de agua dulce".  El animal estaba funcionalmente extinto ya que era incapaz de reproducirse desde 1993, pero no se declaró en peligro de extinción hasta 1996.

De este pescado se llegaron a capturar unas 25 toneladas al año, lo que provocó un fuerte descenso de la especie desde 1970. La sobrepesca y la fragmentación de su hábitat fueron los culpables de la extinción final del pez remo, según un estudio de la revista Science

La huella humana tras la desaparición del gran animal es evidente, pues en 2003 se construyó un gran embalse que dificultó la supervivencia de la especie hasta acabar con todos los ejemplares que quedaban vivos. Del mismo modo, ha contribuido en su extinción el aumento de la explotación económica en la zona, de la cual depende el 40% del PIB (Producto Interior Bruto) de China. 

La pérdida de la biodiversidad en el río Yangsté preocupa a los científicos, se ha descubierto que un centenar de especies de peces reportadas históricamente también están  en peligro de extinción: de 332 se encontraron tan solo 140.

