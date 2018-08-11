Público
Extinguido el incendio de Nerva, tras afectar a 1.747 hectáreas

El Plan Infoca mantenía en Nerva unos efectivos de nueve bomberos forestales, dos agentes de medio ambiente y un vehículo autobomba, para trabajar en tareas de "remate y liquidación" del fuego

Incendio declarado en el paraje Sierra de San Cristóbal, en la localidad de Nerva. EFE/Julián Pérez

El Plan contra los Incendios Forestales de la Comunidad Autónoma Andaluza (Plan Infoca) ha dado por extinguido este viernes a las 21,30 horas, el incendio declarado este pasado jueves 2 de agosto en Nerva (Huelva) y que ha afectado a 1.747 hectáreas, toda vez que el incendio había sido ya estabilizado el viernes.

El Plan Infoca mantenía en Nerva, con el director y la subdirectora del Centro Operativo Provincial de Huelva al mando, unos nueve bomberos forestales, dos agentes de medio ambiente y un vehículo autobomba, para trabajar en tareas de "remate y liquidación" del fuego, una vez se dio por controlado el pasado domingo.

En cualquier caso, y según indicaron fuentes del Infoca, el fuego ha afectado a 1.747 hectáreas, una medición aún provisional que debe ser finalmente ratificada.

