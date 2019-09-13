Una extrabajadora alemana de Sony se suma a las acusaciones contra Plácido Domingo

Una extrabajadora alemana de la multinacional Sony Classical se ha sumado a las acusaciones contra el cantante español Plácido Domingo por un comportamiento físico que ella no deseaba y que sucedió en diciembre de 2000, informa hoy el semanario alemán Der Spiegel.

La mujer, a la que no se identifica, dijo que Domingo le abrazó y le dio un beso en la boca tras llamar a la puerta de su habitación en el hotel en el que se alojaba después de que el cantante y los tenores Luciano Pavarotti y José Carreras intervinieran en una edición del conocido programa de televisión "Wetten, dass...?".

La extrabajadora de la multinacional relató que el cantante se marchó de la habitación después de que ella insistiera "varias veces" en que no estaba interesada.

La mujer dijo a Der Spiegel que contó lo sucedido a su madre pero que no lo dijo a sus compañeros de trabajo; el semanario informa de que representantes del cantante han dicho que Domingo no recordaba haberse encontrado con la mujer y que él no tiene nada que ver con que ella dejara de trabajar en la multinacional.

Varias mujeres, algunas de forma anónima y otras identificándose, han achacado desde agosto pasado a Domingo comportamientos indebidos y abuso sexual, alegaciones que el cantante ha negado.